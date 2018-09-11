Does Boney Kapoor have a favourite child? Here is the answer…,

Instagram’s new feature of question-answer has definitely taken over many celebrities in Bollywood. After Mira Rajput, Madhuri Dixit and Sonam Kapoor, it was Arjun Kapoor’s adorable sister Anshula Kapoor who tried her hands on the feature and fans asked her many questions relating to her siblings and acting career.

She even finally let out who is her father’s favourite child. “Out of you 4 siblings, who is Boney Ji’s most favourite?,” a follower asked her. “ Khushi. Hahahahahahahahahahhahhahaha the secret is out! @janhvikapoor @arjunkapoor @khushi05k (no but honestly he loves all of us the same),” she wrote in her reply.

Anshula was also asked about her bonding with other 3 siblings and what about them makes her feel secure and love them more, on which she said, “Their heart, their strength, their ability to look at the bright side even on not so good days. That they can make me laugh at the stupidest things and without reason hahaha. But I love that I get to call them MINE.”

On the work front, Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of Namaste England. The film which stars Parineeti Chopra opposite him is set to release on the 19th of October and the trailer for the same released recently. Janhvi, on the other hand, has already bagged her next film Takht which will be directed by Karan Johar. While Anshula has no plans of taking up acting, recent reports suggested that Khushi will soon be making her Bollywood debut.

