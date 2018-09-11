Sunny Leone recreated the beautiful memories from her wedding with husband Daniel Weber: VIDEO

Karenjit Kaur Vohra known by her stage name Sunny Leone is a Canadian-born Indian-American actress and model, currently active in Indian film industry. She has an American citizenship. She has also used the stage name Karen Malhotra.

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber, also a former adult star and a member of a rock band.

The actress wedding was a fairytale dream she definitely deserved. The television host and actor has recreated her wedding with husband Daniel Weber for an upcoming episode of her autobiographical web series on ZEE 5, Karenjit Kaur.

In a music video shared on YouTube, Sunny is seen in a beautiful red wedding dress, tying the knot with her husband, played by Marc Buckner on the show. It shows the two getting married as per Jewish customs to honour Weber and his family and then with the Sikh ritual of Anand Karaj. The wedding ceremony is attended by Sunny’s proud parents, played by Bijay Anand and Grusha Singh, and her brother, played by Karanvir Lamba.





The 37-year-old actress revealed her love story with her husband on the Humans Of Bombay blog. Leone starts off by saying that she met Weber through his bandmate in Las Vegas. She shares that for her husband it was love at first sight but not for her.

She pointed out he somehow got her mail id and number but chose to mail first rather call. That time she liked him first. When she was in New York, Weber asked her out. She recalled that she was late for her first date but he was a gentleman as he was patient. They talked for three hours non-stop. This is getting interesting!

Also Read: Sunny Leone looks fat to fit in her latest pictures