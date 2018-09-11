Farmers To Make Alternative Fuel To Combat Rising Fuel Prices? Road Minister

With the fuel prices continues its ascend, burning common man’s pocket, what is another alternative fuel we can use?

ETHANOL!

Which the farmers can make, according to Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. On Monday, in Chattisgarh’s Durg the minister urged the farmers to make ethanol to replace petrol & diesel.

“We import fuel worth Rs. 8 lakh crore, Rupee value is falling vs Dollar. I have been saying since 15 years that farmers and tribals can make biofuel and fly aircraft. Our new technology can run vehicles on ethanol,” he said at a public meeting.

He added that 5 ethanol-making plants are to come up in India.

“Ethanol will be produced from wood products and segregated municipal waste. Diesel will be available at Rs.50 per litre and petrol alternative at Rs.55 per litre,” Gadkari said.

As the value of Indian Rupee continues its downward descend, the value of other goods & services continues its ascend, particularly the fuel prices.