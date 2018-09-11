IndiaNEWS

BJP Tries To Explain Fuel Price Rise On Twitter; Trolled By Congress

Sep 11, 2018, 10:09 am IST
While the Congress protested against the rising prices of fuel with a National Bandh, BJP too decided to combat the situation using Twitter

BJP took to social media to clarify the price rise. Through an infographic, the BJP tried to explain the rise in fuel prices. According to the infographic, if we see the percentage rise in fuel price, the NDA government has performed better than its predecessor UPA.

However, the tweet did not go well with the people and began trolling the BJP.

Congress had retweeted BJP’s graph with the caption:

& corrected it with one of their own.

Here is what the Twitter users had to say on the matter:

Like most who could not make any sense of the graph @tweet2el posted: “Made only for bhakts (Modi’s followers)… others might not understand.”

@drvandanaguru tweeted: “Come on please also mention the crude oil price in international value and then display the facts. Showing half information and calling yourself superior…”

Some just could not believe the graph.

Twitter user @pktn__ jokingly tweeted: “Did you guys really tweet this or has the INC (Indian National Congress) hacked your account? Guys seriously… but this is crossing limits.”

And, @vikas_1011 questioned: “BJP IT Team and @amitmalviya pls confirm how come 80 is lower than 71?”

@OManojKumar posted: “This graph just proves how incompetent the government and the economic advisers to the government are. This is worse than Modinomics.”

Many said the graph was acceptable only in Modinomics, a word coined to describe the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

@sanjeevscion: “#Modinomics: This is why India is going down. This is how they calculate! And the funniest part is they take people for granted and think that they have outsmarted the public!”

Here are some other memes that were posted in reply to BJP’s tweet:

