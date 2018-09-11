BJP Tries To Explain Fuel Price Rise On Twitter; Trolled By Congress

While the Congress protested against the rising prices of fuel with a National Bandh, BJP too decided to combat the situation using Twitter

BJP took to social media to clarify the price rise. Through an infographic, the BJP tried to explain the rise in fuel prices. According to the infographic, if we see the percentage rise in fuel price, the NDA government has performed better than its predecessor UPA.

Truth of hike in diesel prices! pic.twitter.com/gF7CWHeiti — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

However, the tweet did not go well with the people and began trolling the BJP.

Congress had retweeted BJP’s graph with the caption:

When you have to hide a 343% increase in taxes, but don’t know how. Even we couldn’t resist retweeting this 😉 https://t.co/ulDKp17sVy — Congress (@INCIndia) September 10, 2018

& corrected it with one of their own.

India, here’s why we are better at handling the economy and why you should vote us back to power. #MehangiPadiModisarkar#VoteForCongress pic.twitter.com/xaPm1tCKRc — Congress (@INCIndia) September 10, 2018

Here is what the Twitter users had to say on the matter:

so 80.73 < 71.41; Why is the graph misleading ? — Abhy Sunny (@abhysunny) September 10, 2018

Like most who could not make any sense of the graph @tweet2el posted: “Made only for bhakts (Modi’s followers)… others might not understand.”

If you’re going to provide data, please provide complete data along with prevailing international prices and excise duties. Not in graph form (where you can manipulate viewers minds) but in tabular form, year on year data. — Irreverent Lawyer (@rebelawyer) September 10, 2018

@drvandanaguru tweeted: “Come on please also mention the crude oil price in international value and then display the facts. Showing half information and calling yourself superior…”

Some just could not believe the graph.

Twitter user @pktn__ jokingly tweeted: “Did you guys really tweet this or has the INC (Indian National Congress) hacked your account? Guys seriously… but this is crossing limits.”

And, @vikas_1011 questioned: “BJP IT Team and @amitmalviya pls confirm how come 80 is lower than 71?”

@OManojKumar posted: “This graph just proves how incompetent the government and the economic advisers to the government are. This is worse than Modinomics.”

Many said the graph was acceptable only in Modinomics, a word coined to describe the economic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

@sanjeevscion: “#Modinomics: This is why India is going down. This is how they calculate! And the funniest part is they take people for granted and think that they have outsmarted the public!”

Here are some other memes that were posted in reply to BJP’s tweet:

Where is logic in this graph? ? pic.twitter.com/OCcWULPIG6 — Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) September 10, 2018