Fuel Price Rises Post-National Bandh; SEE LIST

The National Bandh has been completed, although on a sour note as supporters were seen thrashing vehicles, and the life of a 2-year-old life has been lost amid the protests.

Meanwhile, the fuel prices continue to rise with the petrol raised 14 by paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise.

And this is the latest fuel prices: