IndiaNEWS

Fuel Price Rises Post-National Bandh; SEE LIST

Sep 11, 2018, 09:13 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel prices
fuel prices rises again

The National Bandh has been completed, although on a sour note as supporters were seen thrashing vehicles, and the life of a 2-year-old life has been lost amid the protests.

READ ALSO:  Will The Modi Government Intervene To Control The Rising Fuel Prices?

Meanwhile, the fuel prices continue to rise with the petrol raised 14 by paise per litre and diesel by 15 paise.

READ ALSO See Rise In Fuel Price On National Bandh Day

And this is the latest fuel prices:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 80.87

 

72.98

  

80.73

 

72.83

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 83.75

 

75.83

  

83.61

 

75.68

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 88.26

 

77.47

  

88.12

 

77.32

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

84.05

 

77.13

 

  

83.91

 

76.98

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 84.24

 

 

72.23

  

84.10

 

 

72.08

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 31, 2017, 07:25 pm IST

Indian Air Force to get 5th generation fighter jets soon

Jan 18, 2018, 12:05 am IST

How This Day Marked In The History Of The World: January 18th

Dec 24, 2017, 06:13 am IST

This is what Congress president Rahul Gandhi says about ‘Gujarat Elections-2022’

Aug 18, 2018, 02:13 pm IST

Actress Reveals she was Asked to Strip for a role in James Bond Film

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close