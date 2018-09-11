FoodRecipe

How To Make A Bubble Tea?

Sep 11, 2018, 09:42 pm IST
Bubble tea is very popular, especially to Asians, but now, more and more people from different backgrounds like the taste of it.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon white sugar
  • 1/3 cup pearl tapioca
  • 1 cup brewed black tea
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 4 teaspoons white sugar
  • 1 cup ice cubes

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups water to a boil. Stir in 1 teaspoon sugar until it dissolves. Toss in the pearl tapioca. Cook for about 20 minutes. Rinse, drain, and refrigerate until chilled.
  • Pour tea, milk, and 4 teaspoons sugar into a cocktail shaker. Stir until the sugar has dissolved and the milk is well mixed in. Add the ice cubes, and shake so the whole drink can get cold. Pour into a glass, and add tapioca.

