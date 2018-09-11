celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Is Kareena & Saif planning for a second baby?

Sep 11, 2018, 06:04 pm IST
Less than a minute
Taimur-Ali-Khan

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Third party image reference

Recently Kareena Kapoor appeared on Starry Nights 2.Oh! with her best friend Amrita Arora where she spilled the beans. Kapoor told the show s host and film critic Komal Nahata that she and Saif are planning on having yet another child but they are in no hurry.

Third party image reference

As soon as she revealed her future, Arora quipped, I have told her if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I ‘ll be leaving the country.

Also Read: Does Boney Kapoor have a favourite child? Here is the answer…,

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 21, 2017, 04:04 pm IST

Finally, Katrina Kaif revealed what relation is going on between Salman Khan

Jab harry met sejal
Jun 9, 2017, 01:18 pm IST

Is Imtiaz Ali setting another sequel for Jab We Met?

armaan
Jun 5, 2018, 08:30 am IST

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli booked for physically assaulting girlfriend

Arjun, Anshula, Jhanvi & Khushi Kapoor
Mar 9, 2018, 06:24 am IST

AWWW!!! Arjun Kapoor’s latest decision will melt your hearts

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close