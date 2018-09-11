Is Kareena & Saif planning for a second baby?

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Recently Kareena Kapoor appeared on Starry Nights 2.Oh! with her best friend Amrita Arora where she spilled the beans. Kapoor told the show s host and film critic Komal Nahata that she and Saif are planning on having yet another child but they are in no hurry.

As soon as she revealed her future, Arora quipped, I have told her if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I ‘ll be leaving the country.

