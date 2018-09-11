Man arrested for making derogatory remarks against Yogi Adityanath

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and threatening a Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary, police said.

Umesh alias Lukka Nagar, in his late 20s, was arrested from his house in Dankaur of Gautam Budh Nagar district, they said.

The police said a case was registered at the Dankaur police station late on Sunday night against Umesh on a complaint by Hindu Yuva Vahini zonal president Naveen Pandit.

Also Read : Farmers To Make Alternative Fuel To Combat Rising Fuel Prices? Road Minister

“Pandit had objected to a vulgar dance show and a qawwali programme during a fair held in the district last week. Umesh later called up Pandit and abused him, and also made derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister,” Station House Officer (SHO) Farmood Ali Pundir said.