Rashmika Mandanna’s Mother Opens About her Break-up with Star Actor after Engagement

Multiple reports suggested that ‘Geetha Govindam’ fame Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty have called off their engagement which the couple had denied a few days ago. However, in a shocking development, Rashmika s mother Suman Mandanna confirms calling off the engagement with Rakshit Shetty.

The actress’ mother, Suman, said that both families were disturbed by the engagement being called off, but have decided to move on. According to BTV News, Suman Mandanna said, “We are disturbed and on the path to recovery. For every individual, his life comes first…. nobody likes to hurt each other and everybody should be happy…”

Suman Mandanna went on to say that the families had made the decision to end the relationship mutually keeping in mind the careers of both the actors.

“It is a difficult decision for both the actors, but they should take the tough call keeping their careers in mind. At this stage, both the families have advised them to focus on their work,” International Business Times quoted a source as telling them.

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty got engaged on July 3, 2017, but their relationship hit a rough patch after differences apparently cropped up between their families.