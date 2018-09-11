Vivek Agnihotri’s account locked, forced to delete abusive tweet against Swara Bhasker

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has proved that she knows just the right way to handle the trolls. In a recent such incident, Swara expressed solidarity with a rape survivor from Kerala. But this didn’t go down well with Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who decided to slut-shame her.

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was forced to take down an abusive tweet against actor Swara Bhasker on Monday after microblogging site Twitter locked the filmmaker’s account for violating its rules. The actress had slammed Kerala MLA PC George for making objectionable remarks against the nun demanding the arrest of a bishop who allegedly raped her.

“Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating!” the actor tweeted with respect to George’s statement.

Agnihotri replied, in a reference to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, “Where is the placard – #MeTooProstituteNun?”

Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating! https://t.co/zb8NkUaW5x — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 9, 2018

Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport 4 taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri ‘s abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance 4 cyber bullying & abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private – but one thing at a time) Thank u???????????? #SayNoToBullying pic.twitter.com/psYyVil7EI — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 10, 2018

Bhasker called out the director for “using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don’t like”. “In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain – otherwise unhinged with hate – think about how low that is #scum,” her tweet continued.

She also notified Twitter authorities against the abusive post and the microblogging site acknowledged her complaint through a message.

“… We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter rules. If the account owner complies with our requested actions and stated policies, the account will be unlocked,” the message from Twitter read.