Anushka Sharma looks stunning Sui Dhaga promotions: See Pics

Sep 12, 2018, 03:55 pm IST
Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaga.

Anushka took the social media with a storm with her latest photos.She wore a magenta coloured long shirt. The knot around the shoulder added more drama to her outfit.

She teamed up her long shirt with denim blue pant. She chose big golden loops as her statement jewellery which worked for the day. The confidence and attitude in her look made even more gorgeous as ever.

The actor has often times promoted her fashion label Nush which has successfully redefined the comfortable wearing for women.

Sui Dhaga is helmed by National Award winning producer-director duo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya. The movie is slated to release on September 28.

