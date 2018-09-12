Latest Newscelebrities

Are these Two International Singers Invited to Ranveer-Deepika Wedding Function?

Deepika and Ranveer have been dating for quite a while, and though the two have never publicly spoken about it, the way they treat one another

Sep 12, 2018, 10:06 pm IST
The chatter about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is refusing to die down, and there will be more talk now that it has been reported that two international singers have been invited to their marriage. The loved-up couple will be tying the knot in Italy in November this year, but the two have refused to divulge anything about it.

However, reports from a leading entertainment portal have suggested that two international singers have been invited and that they will be present at the wedding in Italy.

Though not much is known about the guest list, the report names Pop Queen Madonna and legendary singer Elton John as two of the guest who will be in attendance.

Deepika and Ranveer have been dating for quite a while, and though the two have never publicly spoken about it, the way they treat one another clearly shows that they are head over heels in love.

