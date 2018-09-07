celebritiesentertainmentIndiaNEWS

With Colors & Bang, Bollywood Couple Ranveer & Deepika Celebrates Section 377

Sep 7, 2018, 07:48 am IST
Deepika & Ranveer's quriky way to celebrate Section 377

Since the Supreme Court decriminalized Section 377, everyone has been updating their social pages, including Bollywood celebrities.

But Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone celebrated the news with lots of colours & a bang.

Both Deepika and Ranveer took to their Instagram account to post about the #377Verdict.

Ranveer posted a:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ONE LOVE ???????? ??????? #377verdict

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

READ ALSO:  Google & Facebook Celebrates Decriminalization Of Section 377

Deepika shared a:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#LGBTQIA

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

and a:

Ranveer also commented on Deepika’s post with heart emoticons of all colours. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented on Deepika’s Instagram post with a red heart emoticon.

Among others who shared support for the verdict and love for the community included Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kalki Koechlin.

