With Colors & Bang, Bollywood Couple Ranveer & Deepika Celebrates Section 377

Since the Supreme Court decriminalized Section 377, everyone has been updating their social pages, including Bollywood celebrities.
But Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone celebrated the news with lots of colours & a bang.
Both Deepika and Ranveer took to their Instagram account to post about the #377Verdict.
Ranveer posted a:
Deepika shared a:
and a:
Ranveer also commented on Deepika’s post with heart emoticons of all colours. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented on Deepika’s Instagram post with a red heart emoticon.
Among others who shared support for the verdict and love for the community included Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kalki Koechlin.
