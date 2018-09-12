CinemacelebritiesEntertainment

Arjun Kapoor opens up about his favourite Bollywood actress

Sep 12, 2018, 07:54 pm IST
Arjun Kapoor is one of the most eligible bachelors of B-Town. The actor might be away from headlines when it comes to his personal life. Our B-Town celebrities famously love ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter and fans leave no stone unturned in bombarding them with certain questions about their life, movies and more.

Arjun Kapoor recently conducted #AskArjun session on his Twitter page much to the excitement of his fans. The ‘Tevar’ actor was asked many questions about his inspiration, favourite stars, movies, about his co-stars and more. One of the fans asked Arjun about his favourite actress in Bollywood, the star replied to the Twitter user by stating, “It’s a toss between #KareenaKapoorKhan & @AnushkaSharma #AskArjun”.

on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Namaste England’, co-starring Parineeti Chopra.The duo will be reuniting on the big screen after six years since ‘Ishaqzaade’. The film is slated to release on October 19, 2018. Arjun and Parineeti will also be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ later next year. Arjun will also start filming for Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’.

