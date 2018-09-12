These Bollywood Actresses Raised their Babies Without Any Maid

There are many actresses who take care of their children on her own and didn’t hire any nanny or maid and playing the role of a mother very well.

Aishwarya Rai

The former Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai is a common woman when it comes to being a mother. Unlike other actresses who hire maids to take care of their kids so that they can pay attention to their career, Aishwarya continued work by taking care of her little daughter Aaradhya on her own.

Genelia D’souza

Wife of actor Riteish Deshmukh, the couple is the parent of two sons – Rahyl and Riaan. Genelia left the Bollywood industry after her marriage and started taking care of her sons.

Esha Deol

The daughter of legendary actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Esha is married to childhood friend Bharat Takhtani. She became mother recently of a baby girl Radha. She takes care of her daughter on her own and soon she is making a comeback on the screen with a short film Cakewalk.