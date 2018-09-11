Bollywood actresses who faced casting couch experiences : See Pics

Several actresses have come forward to reveal their ordeals in the film industry. Here are some Bollywood actresses who faced casting couch experiences .

1. Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte also confessed that she had to face casting couch in the south Indian film industry when a actor tried to offer her a movie in Bollywood if she compromises.

2. Surveen Chawla

The bold actress said that she faced casting couch in the south Indian film industry and she refused to compromise. Though, she never had to face any such issues in Bollywood.

3. Kangana Ranaut

The bold and beautiful actress said that although she never had to face casting couch, she thinks it is extremely stupid if someone thinks that they can get a role in a movie by compromising. She said that she knew it even at the age of 17 when she started her career.

4. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki also admitted publicly that she had to face casting couch as she was not from India and people thought they could easily exploit her for their advantages.

5. Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra is most popular for her portrayal of a mother in Taare Zameen Par. Tisca has openly admitted that she had to face casting couch at the beginning of her career to get a part in a film.