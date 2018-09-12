Hardik Patel breaks indefinite hunger strike after 19 days

PAAS leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday broke his indefinite hunger strike at his residence, 19 days after he started it on August 25. The Patidar leader was demanding reservations for his community and loan waivers for farmers.

This came a day after former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat met Hardik and urged him to end his indefinite fast. Rawat, who was recently appointed as Assam Congress in-charge, met Hardik at his residence and extended his support.

“I told him that his life is very important for farmers, Patidars and youths of this country. I appealed to him to end his fast. Instead of hunger strike, he can explore other means, such as protests and foot march,” had Rawat said.