Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in Mumbai at the launch event: See Pics

Sep 12, 2018, 08:45 pm IST
After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa. She was spotted in Mumbai at the launch event, looking pretty in an orange printed frock.

Take a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@janhvikapoor @prabalgurung @viangevintage @namdeepak the new face for nykaa??

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on

