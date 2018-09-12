Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in Mumbai at the launch event: See Pics

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa. She was spotted in Mumbai at the launch event, looking pretty in an orange printed frock.

Take a look at the picture below:

