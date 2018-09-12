Minor Rescued From Forceful Marriage To Naxal

A minor girl was rescued from the clutches of the Naxals who had forcefully taken her.

The incident occurred in Latehar Jharkhand, where the minor was taken to the Naxal’s camp under the pretext of marriage. The girl was rescued on Tuesday.

According to the police, the Naxals often induct children into their organization and force them to work there.

The police are conducting a campaign to make the villagers aware of the same.