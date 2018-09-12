IndiaNEWS

Minor Rescued From Forceful Marriage To Naxal

Sep 12, 2018, 01:07 pm IST
Naxals
minor rescued from Naxals

A minor girl was rescued from the clutches of the Naxals who had forcefully taken her.

The incident occurred in Latehar Jharkhand, where the minor was taken to the Naxal’s camp under the pretext of marriage. The girl was rescued on Tuesday.

According to the police, the Naxals often induct children into their organization and force them to work there.

The police are conducting a campaign to make the villagers aware of the same.

