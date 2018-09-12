Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 Equalize Massive Budget Amount of X-men

Askhay Kumar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a poster of his upcoming film 2.0. A Variety cover, it says “India’s first $75 million VFX wonder”.

At Rs 543 crore, this sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2010 blockbuster film Robot — which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — is more expensive than several successful Hollywood VFX classics. Deadpool (2016) had originally cost only $58 million. Even X-Men (2000) was made in $75 million and Batman (1989) in $35 million.

Akshay Kumar’s Tamil debut, 2.0, is slated to be released on November 29, this year. The teaser of his much-awaited film will be launched tomorrow, September 13.

Talking about the film, Akshay had earlier told IANS, “Rajini Sir is the real superstar. I would like to thank Shankar Sir for giving me the opportunity of working with a legend like Rajinikanth. I could’ve never imagined that I will get a chance to work in such a big and costly film like 2.0.”

“I have done 130 films (in Bollywood). 2.0 was my 131st film. I can only say that during the making of those 130 films, I got to learn little from every film, but I was learning throughout the shooting of this film,” he added. Akshay will be playing the antagonist in the film, an eccentric scientist called Richard. Rajinikanth, meanwhile, returns as scientist Vaseegaran.