Tata launches ‘Tiago NRG’ in India : Price and Features

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched Tiago NRG, an SUV-inspired version of its hatchback Tiago, with price starting at Rs 549,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 1.2 litre petrol variant of the model is priced at Rs 549,000 while the 1.05 litre diesel trim is tagged at Rs 631,000. The vehicle comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

“We want to be in sync with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. To meet this aspiration, we have launched today, the Tiago NRG as our Urban Toughroader’,” Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said in a statement.

“The ground clearance of the vehicle is 180 mm and it also comes with various safety features like ABS and dual air bags. It will definitely give a fillip to brand Tiago which has been doing well since launch,” he added.

The Tata Tiago NRG’s cabin gets distinct orange highlights to differentiate it from the regular hatch. The seats are wrapped in denim inspired fabric and these too get orange detailing. In terms of the features, the Tiago NRG comes equipped with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice assist which is not present in the Tata Tiago. It also gets a 8-speaker entertainment system with Bluetooth, USB, AUX-in and iPod connectivity along with 3D navigation. Tata Motors has also made dual front airbags, ABS wth EBD and corner stability control standard on the Tiago NRG.

The Tiago NRG also receives smoked headlamps and 4-spoke 14-inch alloy wheels. There will only be one trim level. Tata will offer the Tiago NRG with a 1.2-litre petrol or 1.0-litre diesel mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio X is priced between Rs 4.76 lakh to Rs 5.61 lakh while the regular Tata Tiago is positioned between Rs 3.40 lakh to Rs 6.07 lakh, ex-showroom.