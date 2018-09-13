Cinema

Big-budget Mollywood movies which utterly failed at the Box Office

Sep 13, 2018, 03:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

These are the movies which failed to create an impression. While these biggies which are being made on large scales, with high production values and star-studded cast easily manage to create unheard and unforeseen hype and hoopla each time, it is not always easy for them to be a winner at the box office. Some of them, despite having megastar in the lead and great style failed drowned without a trace in the box office as it failed to please the audience in some way or the other.

Take a look at few such movies here.

Peruchazhi

 

Casanova

Laila O Laila

Couzins

Gangster

Tiyan

Double Barrel

Also Read: Here are some unknown secrets about actress Akanksha Juneja -See Pics

Tags

Related Articles

BHAVANA-I-AM-HAPPY-NOT-SATISFIED
May 7, 2018, 04:26 pm IST

“I can say I’m happy but not satisfied” Actress Bhavana

Is-Amy-Jackson-A-Lesbian
Jun 7, 2018, 02:40 pm IST

Is Amy Jackson’s Lesbian, Her Latest Pic creates buzz…

Mollywood-actors-debut-as-child-artists
May 24, 2018, 02:58 pm IST

Child artistes who became Mollywood stars

May 2, 2018, 10:56 am IST

Marriage of Shraddha Kapoor, according to her father Shakti Kapoor

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close