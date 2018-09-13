Here are some unknown secrets about actress Akanksha Juneja -See Pics

Akanksha Juneja is an Indian television actress. She has appeared in a number of television serials and also a few films often as a vamp. She has most recently replaced actress Chahat Khanna in the role of main villain Ayesha in the famous TV series Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Akanksha was born in Delhi on 30 March 1990. She graduated from University of Delhi while she simultaneously completed her Media studies from RK Films and Media Academy in Delhi.

During college days she used to play villainous roles in college dramas like surupnakha, evil bahu, bad wife. Later she later moved to Mumbai to further pursue her modelling career, where she currently resides.

Juneja started her television career with STAR Plus’s Mahayatra. She has also been seen in other serials, for example Saath Nibhaana Saathiya though her role was not so well received, she was noticed by the audience. Then she was seen in Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava? as Tanisha. Her role was well received by the audience .

Her breakthrough role is Ayesha Siddhant Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hain as an antagonist, where she replaced Chahat Khanna in February 2013. This role got her fame and played the role of Ayesha till August 2013. She has recently[clarification needed] quit the show after its two generation leaps.

Her first film is a Bhojpuri film, Banke Bihari.She will also be playing a cameo role in the upcoming film Bang Bang Bangkok directed by Vikram Bhatt.