Black Magic Takes Life Of 3-Member Family

Black magic once again makes its appearance taking the life of a 3-member family, according to the husband’s suicide.

Kunal Trivedi (50), his wife Kavita Trivedi (45) and their daughter Shrin Trivedi (16) were found dead in their home in Ahmedabad’s Krishna Nagar area.

According to the suicide note found by the police, the 3 were under the influence of black magic.

The letter was written by Kunal: Mummy, you never understood me. I told you about black magic and its powers so many times but you never believed me. You always told me it was because I drank alcohol.(…) Jigneshbhai, this is your responsibility. The lion is saying goodbye. Everyone saw the conditions but nobody can do anything about it.

Kunal’s letter said that neither of them wanted to commit suicide but was forced to do it.

The wife & daughter had consumed poison while Kunal had hung himself.

The victims were found after their relatives had been trying to contact them for the past 24 hours but didn’t reach them.

The family lived in a rented house with Kunal’s mother who was found unconscious and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

A case has been registered and a probe is going on.