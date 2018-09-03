Black Magic At Work Again: Boy With 12 Fingers & Toes Under Threat

Another case has been registered where a boy with 12 fingers and toes if facing threat from his own family.

Heeding the advice of a ‘tantric’, the relatives of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki-based boy has been trying to kill him to get rich.

The tantric had stated that sacrificing a child with a disorder will make them wealthy.

Scared for his life, the parents have stopped sending the boy to school and have sought police help.

Barabanki Circle Officer Umashankar Singh have ascertained that they have indeed received the complaint.

“We have received a complaint. I will conduct a fair investigation into it, and won’t let him stay deprived of education. He is financially weak so his educational expenses will be incurred by me till I am posted here.”

This is not the first case of black magic at work.

In June, a married couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad allegedly strangled their six-year-old malnourished daughter to death on a tantrik’s advice for a healthy child. They also buried the child inside the house. The shocking incident came to light when the couple’s neighbours complained to the police.

In Kerala’s Thodupuzha, a person, trained in black magic, killed four members of a family to take back his ‘powers’.

And the famous Burari case, in which 11 members of a family were found dead.