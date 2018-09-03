IndiaNEWS

Black Magic At Work Again: Boy With 12 Fingers & Toes Under Threat

Sep 3, 2018, 09:16 am IST
Less than a minute
12 fingers and toes
boy with 12 fingers and toes under threat

Another case has been registered where a boy with 12 fingers and toes if facing threat from his own family.

Heeding the advice of a ‘tantric’, the relatives of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki-based boy has been trying to kill him to get rich.

The tantric had stated that sacrificing a child with a disorder will make them wealthy.

Scared for his life, the parents have stopped sending the boy to school and have sought police help.

READ ALSO:  Asian Games Champion 12-toed Swapna Barman To Get Specially Designed Shoes

Barabanki Circle Officer Umashankar Singh have ascertained that they have indeed received the complaint.

“We have received a complaint. I will conduct a fair investigation into it, and won’t let him stay deprived of education. He is financially weak so his educational expenses will be incurred by me till I am posted here.”

This is not the first case of black magic at work.

In June, a married couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad allegedly strangled their six-year-old malnourished daughter to death on a tantrik’s advice for a healthy child. They also buried the child inside the house. The shocking incident came to light when the couple’s neighbours complained to the police.

In Kerala’s Thodupuzha, a person, trained in black magic, killed four members of a family to take back his ‘powers’.

And the famous Burari case, in which 11 members of a family were found dead.

Tags

Related Articles

encounter
May 6, 2018, 09:00 am IST

JAMMU KASHMIR’S LATEST ENCOUNTER; BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2017, 02:27 pm IST

Varanasi company’s surprise visit in 21 places

May 29, 2018, 10:24 pm IST

The youth stabbed to death by a bunch of drunk Delhi men

cigarette explodes in mans pocket
Jul 11, 2018, 11:56 am IST

Cigarette Explodes in Pocket, Almost Burned his Private Parts. Here is How it happened

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close