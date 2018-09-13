Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Becomes the First Celebrity to Own BMW G 310R

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has taken delivery of a BMW G 310 R from BMW Krishna Automobiles, the Chandigarh dealership that caters to BMW enthusiasts residing in Punjab, making him the first celebrity to own the most affordable BMW on sale today.

BMW Motorrad launched the G 310 R and G 310 GS in India in July this year. With a premium price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh, the G 310 R is undeniably the most expensive single-cylinder 300cc motorcycle on sale in India today.

BMW G 310 R is powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooled unit that is capable of developing a maximum power of 34bhp @ 9500 rpm along with 28Nm of peak torque @ 7500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh while the G 310 GS will set you back by Rs 3.49 lakh (both, ex-showroom Delhi). The German manufacturer has stated that the price is inclusive of a 3-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, which can be extended to five years as well. BMW Motorrad India is also offering roadside assistance for the two models.

The BMW G 310 R rivals against the KTM 390 Duke (Rs 2.26 lakh), Bajaj Dominar 400 (Rs 1.62 lakh), the Benelli TNT 300 and the Mahindra Mojo XT300 (Rs 1.8 lakh).