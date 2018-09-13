Latest NewsIndia

Former DMK Corporator hits a woman at Beauty Parlour, arrested : Watch Video

Sep 13, 2018, 02:34 pm IST
In a shocking video footage  showing former DMK corporator Selvakumar, repeated kicking a woman inside a salon goes viral on social medias.

The incident took place on May 25 in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur.

In the CCTV footage, Selvakumar is seen standing among a group of four women. He’s repeated kicking one woman, while the other three try to stop him.

Authorities have now arrested the former corporator. He has also been suspended from the party.

