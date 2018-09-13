IndiaNEWS

Fuel Price Rises Again Despite Rupee Stabilizes

Sep 13, 2018, 08:15 am IST
fuel value
fuel value continues to rise

Although the Rupee opened at a low of 72.92 it had recovered at 72.19. But the fuel value continues their rise burdening the consumers.

TODAY, the petrol was raised by 13 while diesel was raised by 11 paise.

READ ALSO:  Rupee Hits An All Time Low On New Money Market Day

And this is the latest fuel prices:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 81

 

73.09

  

80.87

 

72.98

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 83.88

 

75.94

  

83.75

 

75.83

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 88.39

 

77.58

  

88.26

 

77.47

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

84.18

 

77.24

 

  

84.05

 

77.13

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 84.37

 

 

72.34

  

84.24

 

 

72.23

 

