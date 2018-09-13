Fuel Price Rises Again Despite Rupee Stabilizes

Although the Rupee opened at a low of 72.92 it had recovered at 72.19. But the fuel value continues their rise burdening the consumers.
TODAY, the petrol was raised by 13 while diesel was raised by 11 paise.
READ ALSO: Rupee Hits An All Time Low On New Money Market Day
And this is the latest fuel prices:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|81
73.09
|
80.87
72.98
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|83.88
75.94
|
83.75
75.83
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|88.39
77.58
|
88.26
77.47
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
84.18
77.24
|
84.05
77.13
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.37
72.34
|
84.24
72.23
Post Your Comments