Ganesh Chaturthi: 85-year-old Ganesh Idol Unveiled- See Pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the first look of the biggest Ganesh idol in Mumbai, popularly known as Lalbaugcha Raja, has been unveiled. The idol is 85-year-old and is situated in Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganesgotsav Mandalin, an area near Lalbaug Market in Mumbai. To get the darshan or a glimpse of it, devotees line up for hours in two queues- the general line and the navas line. The design of the idol is now patent, protected by its family- the Kamblis.

It is believed that the idol fulfils every devotee’s wishes and people, along with many celebrities, turn up to offer their worship to the Ganesh idol.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Narendra Modi and President Kovind extends greetings

The idol is approximately 15 feet tall and it takes around two months to make the idol. Talking about the navas line, it is for those who wish to worship the Ganesh idol’s feet.

See Pics:

According to the legend, Goddess Parvati made the Lord with the dirt of her body and ordered him to guard the door. When Lord Shiva asked to let him go inside, Ganesh refused to do so. Thus, he beheaded him. When Parvati got furious, Shiva promised to bring Ganesh back to life and then fixed an elephant’s head on his body.