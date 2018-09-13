Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Narendra Modi and President Kovind extends greetings

Ganesh Chaturthi: President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis extends greetings

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. ??? ?????????? ?? ???? ??????? ?? ???? ???? ?? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/UupNvwOpMf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2018

????? ????? ??????! ???? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?????????? ?? ????? ??? ??? ??????????? ?? ???? ?? ?????????? ???? ???? ???? ????? ?? ?? ????? ???? ?? ???????? ?? ??? ?? ??????, ?????, ??????? ?? ??????? ??????? ?? – ?????????? ??????? — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 13, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind also wished the people on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi on Twiiter. “Ganpati Bappa Morya! greetings and good wishes to my fellow citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh guide us all towards a path of progress, peace, happiness and prosperity,” the President tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to her twitter handle to wish the country on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. She wrote, “Today is Ganesh Chaturthi. Heartiest greetings to all, especially my brothers and sisters in Maharashtra, on this auspicious occasion.”