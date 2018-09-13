Here’s the list of tallest actresses of South Indian film industry – See Pics

South Indian film industry is one of the notable and major film industries in India where over hundred films are made every year. For making career in the industry, good looks, good height and personality is very important.

Here are the list of the tallest actresses of South industry.

Trisha Krishnan

Born – May 04, 1983 in Palakkad, Kerala, India

Trisha Krishnan is a South Indian film actress and model. After appearing in a supporting role in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi, she had her first lead role in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe. Now She has established herself as a leading actress. Her height is 5ft 7inch.

Rakul Preet Singh

Born – October 10, 1990 in New Delhi, India

Rakul Preet Singh is a film actress and model. She has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. Rakul started a modelling career while in college, during which she also made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). Her height is 5 ft 8 inch.

Shruti Haasan

Born – January 28, 1986 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Shruti Haasan is an Indian model, actor and singer who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi language films. She is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. She made her adult acting debut in the drama thriller film Luck (2009). She is also listed in the tallest actress. Her height is 5ft 7inch.

Kajal Aggarwal

Born – June 19, 1985 in Mumbai, Maharastra, India

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the finest actress in Tollywood. She is also the highest paid actress in the industry and has worked in many films so far. Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… and had her first Telugu film release in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. Her height is 5ft 5inch.

Anushka Shetty

Born – November 07, 1981 in Mangalore, Karnataka, India

Sweety Shetty, better known by her stage name Anushka Shetty is a popular South Indian film actress. She made her acting debut through the 2005 Telugu film Super. She gained popularity with 2006 blockbuster Vikramarkudu. She is counted among the tallest actress in South industry. Her height is 5ft 9 inch.