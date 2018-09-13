CinemaNEWS

Rajinikanth-Akshay film ‘2.0’ official teaser out : Watch Here

Sep 13, 2018, 09:06 am IST
Superstar Rajinikanth starrer 2.0’s teaser is finally out. The movie also stars Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. The actor will be seen playing Dr Richard, aka Crow Man in the film. 2.0 is expected to release in November 2018.

The Hindi version of the movie will be presented by filmmaker Karan Johar.

 

