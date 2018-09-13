Janhvi Kapoor spotted without wearing pants..?: Viral Pics

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa.

Recently Janhvi’s casual look was all about comfort, but it didn’t go well with fans. After wearing a pink floral dress at an event yesterday, Janhvi chose a comfortable dress. But fans mercilessly trolled Janhvi for donning a neon pink tee-shirt and black-short.

View this post on Instagram #janhvikapoor snapped in. Juhu ?? @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 12, 2018 at 5:40am PDT

Check out the comments below:

Earlier, during the promotions of Dhadak, Janhvi was trolled for donning a short, white dress. Janhvi’s brother Arjun Kapoor, replying to the trolls said, ‘’2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it’s a news story… slow clap ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate…the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win…’’

On work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

