Suhana Khan flaunts her curves in black outfits: See Pics

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Suhana Khan, daughter of King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has stepped into the world of glamour. She always amazes us with her stylish outfits.

Recently, Suhana Khan becomes the face of a fashion magazine’s August edition. Cover shoot pics are a proof that Suhana Khan is hot and sexy enough for her Bollywood debut.

Suhana never shies away from flaunting her curvaceous body, and this latest video is merely an addition. In the video, Suhana looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all black outfit. While in the backdrop her friend can be seen in her playful mood, Suhana can be seen reading a book with her round reading glasses.



Till now, this video has garnered 9, 904 views. The comments section is also bombarded with the compliments for the celeb kid.

View this post on Instagram #suhanakhan #suhanakhanvogue #suhanakhanvogueindia #vogueindia A post shared by ELGLTZ (@elgltz) on Aug 2, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

