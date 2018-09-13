Latest NewscelebritiesVideo

Video of Taimur Ali Khan playing Football with dad Saif Ali Khan is breaking the internet

Sep 13, 2018, 06:50 pm IST
They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

One of the fan pages of Taimur has shared several photos of him and netizens can’t get enough of sugar pie’s cuteness. In the photographs, accompanying his dapper dad Saif Ali Khan, Taimur can be seen watching football.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#TaimurAliKhan’s day out with daddy #SaifAliKhan.

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on


Taimur looks absolutely cute in his green T-shirt with white strips and shorts. While father Saif Ali Khan donned a cream coloured Bermudas with a blue shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is so cute ?? ?? ?? #taimuralikhan playing today with dad #saifalikhan ? @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on


Apart from this, there are several other photos and videos that are surfacing on the Instagram where Taimur Ali Khan can be seen playing football. These photographs have been clicked on the same day when he was playing the game.

