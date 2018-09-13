Mouni Roy raises the temperature with her latest pictures: See Pics

Mouni Roy, who made her debut with Gold opposite to Akshay Kumar continues to rule on Instagram. Recently she shared her latest pictures. No doubt Pictures of Mouni Roy is too hot to handle.

Mouni also likes to keep her fans in the loop by posting images on her social media accounts. Her love for good style and amazing fashion is never-ending.

Each time she posts something on Instagram, her pictures go viral.

Soon after stepping into the film industry, Mouni Roy grabbed the big-budget films opposite big actors. The films like Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Made in China with Rajkummar Rao and Raw with John Abraham, fell in her kitty. But apart from her professional life, Mouni has made many heads turn with her glamorous avatar. The stunning Mouni recently shared a photo on her social media handle, where she can be seen all decked up in red and gold costume.

The actress completed her look with voluminous curls and maang tika and looked every bit of gorgeous as she flaunted her beautiful curves. The fans who are always taken aback by her style were quick to shower her with praises.

Take a look at Mouni Roy’s photos here:

