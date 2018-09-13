See how Daniel Weber brings wife Sunny Leone to her new home: VIDEO

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi by moving into their new house in Mumbai.

The actor who said she is not clear about the “rules and customs” of how the festival is celebrated said she is celebrating the festival by moving into her new home in Mumbai.

The actress took to her Instagram account to post a video of her and husband Daniel Weber moving into their new house in Mumbai. “I don’t know all the rules…customs…or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But @dirrty99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!!” She also shared a video where she gives a peek at her new home.



In the video, Daniel carries Sunny in his arms, even as she is making a video. As Sunny records the moment.

Our small little country style home on 1acre of land in the middle of the city 🙂 @DanielWeber99 @yofrankay Angie and our broker Spenser! pic.twitter.com/ruzI7X1j5A — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Sunny has been busy promoting her biopic web series.

Also Read: Big-budget Mollywood movies which utterly failed at the Box Office