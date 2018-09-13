celebrities

See how Daniel Weber brings wife Sunny Leone to her new home: VIDEO

Sep 13, 2018, 04:08 pm IST
Bollywood diva Sunny Leone celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi by moving into their new house in Mumbai.

The actor who said she is not clear about the “rules and customs” of how the festival is celebrated said she is celebrating the festival by moving into her new home in Mumbai.

The actress took to her Instagram account to post a video of her and husband Daniel Weber moving into their new house in Mumbai. “I don’t know all the rules…customs…or what’s the right thing to do on this day. But @dirrty99 and I are celebrating our Ganpati with moving into our new place here in Mumbai! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! God Bless you all!!” She also shared a video where she gives a peek at her new home.


In the video, Daniel carries Sunny in his arms, even as she is making a video. As Sunny records the moment.

Meanwhile, Sunny has been busy promoting her biopic web series.

