Flood Damage: Kerala Sought Rs. 4,700 Cr as Compensation from Central Government

The Kerala government has sent a memorandum to the Home Ministry giving details about the loss of human life, properties, infrastructure and crops and sought about Rs 4,700 crore as compensation, a senior government official said.

In case of any natural calamity beyond the coping capacity of a state, the state government submits a detailed memorandum indicating sector-wise details of damage and requirement of funds for relief operations of immediate nature. Accordingly, the Kerala government sent the memorandum, the official said.

As per the existing guidelines, the central government will soon send an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) for an on-the-spot assessment of damage and the additional requirement of funds.

The IMCT report will be considered by the Sub-Committee of National Executive Committee (SC-NEC) headed by the Union home secretary in conformity with the norms and then by a high-level committee, chaired by the home minister for approving the quantum of additional assistance from the NDRF.