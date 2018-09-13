Latest NewsIndia

Kerala Floods : Use the gold and wealth of Kerala’s prominent temples to rebuild the state , says BJP Leader

Sep 13, 2018, 06:37 am IST
The “gold and wealth” of three prominent temples in Kerala could be used for helping the people of the state which was devastated by floods last month, said BJP lawmaker Udit Raj.

“The Gold & Wealth of Padmanabha,Sabarimala,Guruvayur is more than 1 lakh crores & to compensate the losses of 21 thousand Crores is for less than temples wealth. What is use of such and wealth. When people are dying and crying (sic),” the leader said in a tweet.

The North West Delhi lawmaker has urged the public to make this demand. Over 400 people died in the deluge in Kerala last month and massive rebuilding efforts are underway at present.

The centre has released Rs. 600 crore to the flood-hit state. Various state governments have donated to help Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier demanded Rs. 2,000 crore on an immediate-basis from the Centre, while pegging losses at around Rs. 20,000 crore.

