Want To Vote Online? This Is The Last Date For The Registration

Sep 13, 2018, 06:45 am IST
The recent elections saw a positive voter turnout as many had exercised the voting rights. But the expatriates were left out as they were unable to come home.

The overseas Pakistanis can now register & vote online, exercising their voting rights in the upcoming October by-polls.

The website: was launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan and have assured that it is safe although it is a pilot project.

Only 2 days are left for the Pakistanis to register for iVoting and an awareness program has been started on the same. The online registration began on the 1st of September 2018 & will end on the 15th of September.

If you possess a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), or have machine-readable passports or is even registered in any constituency are eligible for iVoting.

iVoting

Voters can check their eligibility by entering their NICOP number after which they can start the two-step registration process. The voting will be held for 11 National Assembly and 26 Provincial Assemblies next month.

A registered voter will then be sent a verification and voter pass after which he/she can vote from anyInternet-connected device. The website offers a detailed help material – from registration to vote casting videos.

The online registration system has been developed in collaboration with NADRA. There are over 700,000 overseas Pakistanis who can get their vote registered through the system.

