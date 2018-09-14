Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Katrina Kaif Trolled For Performing Aarti at Salman Khan’s Ganpati Puja in a Wrong Way

Katrina attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with her sister, Isabelle Kaif. The two twinned in red at the event.

Sep 14, 2018, 07:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

Like other Bollywood celebs, Salman Khan also brought Ganpati Bappa home the other day. The Khan family welcomed the deity at Arpita Khan Sharma‘s residence this year, thereby breaking their 14-year-long tradition of having Bappa at their residence, Galaxy.

In a video posted by Salman’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, on Twitter, one can see the members of the family performing the Ganpati aarti. Apart from Salman’s mother, Salma Khan, and brothers – Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, the kids in the house and Katrina Kaif, can be seen welcoming Bappa.

Now, if you notice in the video, Katrina is moving the puja thali in a way which is not considered ritually correct. The puja thali has to be moved in a clockwise direction. Katrina, who is quite close to Khans, unfortunately, has her puja thali moving in an anti-clockwise direction.

This has, of course, given a new life to the trolls on social media. Check out these comments on the video:

Katrina attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with her sister, Isabelle Kaif. The two twinned in red at the event. After visiting the Khans, the two stunners also made an appearance at the Mukesh Ambani’s lavish Ganpati celebration.

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 12, 2018, 11:23 pm IST

“My son decided to get married, whoever it is; we will welcome her” : Nita Ambani

Nov 16, 2017, 07:07 am IST

UAE among the safest countries in the world and this is the rank

Mar 29, 2018, 02:40 pm IST

70mm print of Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’: displayed by Nolan

Jun 10, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

China begins to share hydrological data on the Brahmaputra and Sutlej rivers with India

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close