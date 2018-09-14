Militants & Security Forces Engaged In Gun Battle; Killed

The militants and security forces had engaged in a gun battle in which both sides suffered losses.

The battle took place in Kakriyal area of Jammu district on Thursday.

In the fire exchange, 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were gunned down while 12security personal were injured.

READ ALSO: Security Forces Stop Terrorists’ Truck; One Injured

The locals & journalists who were caught in the crossfire saved themselves by hiding behind some bushes & plants.

One AK-56, loaded magazines, one Chinese Pistol, and other incriminating material have also been recovered from the site.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh is confident of controlling the militancy in the area, as the militants are reacting due to the pressure surrounding them.