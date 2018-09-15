Amit Shah Blamed International Problems For Fuel Price Hike

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday blamed international developments for the skyrocketing fuel prices and the depreciation of Indian rupee and asserted that the Narendra Modi-led Centre will soon come out with a solution.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Shah said,”The increasing petrol and diesel prices and sliding rupee against the dollar are a cause of concern for both the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the government. It was due to some developments that took place globally. (The) A trade war between US and China and issues between the US and oil producing countries. Because of these global reasons these developments are taking place.”

Furthermore, he added,”We are also concerned about this. The solution is also being found out. Within short time, the government will take a stand on these issues and come out.” However, Shah made it clear that the impact on rupee was ‘far less’ than compared to other currencies.

The rupee touched an all-time low of Rs 72.91 per US dollar on Wednesday and closed at Rs 71.85 on Friday. Fuel prices, too, have been breaking records for some days with petrol selling at Rs 81.28 in Delhi and Rs 89 per litre in Mumbai.