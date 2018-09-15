Desperate Passenger Drives Uber Cab Home As Drunken Driver Sleeps

Uber & OLA are 2 of the popular app-driven cabs that are available in India that promises to provide maximum comfort & safety to the passengers.

So Bengaluru-based Surya didn’t think much when picking up his mobile & ordering himself an Uber cab.

But Surya Oruganti got the shock of his life when he realized that his Uber cab driver was drunk. And moreover, the driver was not the one that the app showed.

Desperate to reach home after his long flight journey, Surya had no other choice but to board the cab at the Kempegowda International Airport and drive home himself, but not before clicking a photo & uploading it on his Twitter handle: