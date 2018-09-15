Govt set to launch various schemes on Narendra Modi’s birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday will be an occasion for varoius schemes to be launched.Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a gift of health insurance up to five lakh to more than 100 million families.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme is being technically finalized. The technology tools that are made for this will start testing in the next 5-6 weeks. It is being said that this ambitious scheme for free treatment for 50 million people will start from September 25. In the coming days, the middle class will also be linked to it.

For the workers, the Modi government has already talked about bringing a big plan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch it on his birthday.

PM Modi can spend 3 thousand rupees annually for the education of the children of the workers under this scheme. For ITI, vocational or professional course, up to 12 thousand rupees will be helped. The central government will fill half of the premiums in existing social security schemes.

2 lakh on natural death and insurance cover of Rs. 4 lakh on unnatural. For the family of the labourer, the Labor Board will also bear the annual treatment of up to 5 lakhs. The pension will be arranged for the wife and dependents on the untimely death of the labourer. And in this scheme, there will be the provision of minimum wages for pregnant women labourers for 26 weeks. There will be proper arrangements for the workers to stay near the construction site.

Modi Care

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been influenced by former US President Barack Obama

over his policies and decisions. This health-related plan is also a decision to benefit the countrymen on the lines of Obama Care. In 2010, Obama launched health insurance scheme for nearly two and a half million US households, but the plan for the Ayushman plan announced by the Modi government will benefit about 100 million families, which is about 40 per cent of the country’s population.

Under Modi Care, the government is inviting bids from insurance companies to cover 100 million families. These insurance companies will be associated with healthcare companies where the insured person will be treated. The poor will not have to pay the premium because Modi promises to provide cover up to Rs 5 lakh per family for care at the care hospital.

Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Citizen’s total cost estimate of `4,000 crores under ‘Modi Care’ to cover 100 million families. For this scheme, the Center had confirmed the allotment of Rs 2,000 crore. The Center will seek help from states to add the remaining Rs 2,000 crore. It is believed that the government is planning to cover all these 24.49 crore households in India within 3 years of this healthcare service. An additional 1070 crores will be spent in this. In 2010, former President Obama said that the cost of Obama care in the next 10 years would be 940 billion dollars. However, two years later, the Congressional Budget Office estimated cost was 1.76 trillion dollars.