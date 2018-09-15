Swach Bharath Mission : Over 1.36 crore Toilets constructed in 17 months in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

In a boost to PM Modi’s Swach Bharath Mission,The Uttar Pradesh would become open defecation free by October 2, 2019, with his government constructed over 1.36 crore toilets in the last 17 months,Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on saturday.

“Four years ago in 99,000 villages of the state, cleanliness was a distant dream. And since October 2, 2014, to March 2017, only about 25 lakh toilets were built in the state,” Mr Adityanath said while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’ (cleanliness is true service) as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi through the NaMo app.

The chief minister said that the coverage of the cleanliness in Uttar Pradesh was only 23 per cent.

“And we came to power in the state in March 2017, we took the cleanliness campaign as a mission and within 17 months we have been able to construct 1.36 crore toilets in the state,” he said.

The BJP leader said that after the base line survey for small families, by October 2, 2019, no families will be left without toilets in the state. He also said that due to the stress on cleanliness drive, the number of the deaths due to the vector borne diseases like encephalitis have also decreased.

“The effect of cleanliness is visible in the state and it has also affected the health of the people. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, vector borne diseases like encephalitis and diarrhoea were the reasons for many deaths. But after the cleanliness drive the number of deaths has fallen.