Hurricane Florence Takes 5 Lives; Tropical Storms Brings In Heavy Rains

The Hurricane Florence that was touching the coastlines has now brought is heavy rains that have flooded the areas.

So far, Florence has killed 5 people and trapped 100s while it has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm. Evacuation warnings were issued for 1.7 million people in the region.

As of 8:00 pm (0000 GMT), Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) but authorities warned the danger was far from over, predicting “life-threatening storm surges and strong winds” would persist through the night.

More rain is expected to hit the state for several days. More than 760,000 customers in North Carolina were without power and 21,000 people were being housed in 157 shelters across the state.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit the hurricane-affected areas next week after making sure his arrival will not disrupt any rescue operations.

Although the winds have weakened, people have been warned of flash floods.

Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 storm at 7:15 am (local time) in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, after stalking the Carolina coast for days.

The NHC described Florence as a “slow mover” and said it had the potential to dump historic amounts of rain on North and South Carolina, as much as 40 inches (one meter) in some places.

About 1.7 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are under voluntary or mandatory evacuation orders, and millions of others live in areas likely to be affected by the storm.