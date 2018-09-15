Kerala Nun Rape Case: Jalander Bishop Resigns From Position

The controversial nun rape case that has shaken Kerala has some new developments.

The prime accused- Jalandar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has decided to step down from his position ahead of his questioning.

The Bishop is to appear before an investigation team on the 19th of September prior to which he will hand over his position to his deputy Msgr. Mathew Kokkandam.

“I leave everything into the hand of God as I await the result of the findings of the team probing the allegation. In my absence, Msgr. Mathew Kokkandam will administer the Diocese as is the normal practice when I am away from the diocese,” stated an official circular.

Meanwhile, the Vatican has finally broken its silence on the Kerala nun rape case. The Vatican has decided to form a one-member panel to investigate the case.

As per reports, there are various candidates by whom the probe would be headed by.

One is Cardinal Oswald Gracis, who is the current president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops in India. The second is Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro, the Vatican’s Apostolic Nuncio to India.

Cardinal Gracis was appointed the Archbishop of Bombay by Pope Benedict XVI in October of 2006 and is currently one of the top representatives of the Roman Catholic Church in India, Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro and was appointed the head of the Apostolic Nunciature to India, the Catholic Church’s leading spokesperson in India by Pope Francis in January of 2017.

Yesterday, flouting the law, Missionaries of Jesus to which both the victim & the accused belonged to, released the victim’s photo and defended JaJalandharishop Franco Mulakkal.