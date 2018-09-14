Nun Rape Case: Police Likely to Register Case Against ‘Missionaries of Jesus’ Church

Kottayam Police to register a case against Missionaries of Jesus for publishing the photo of the nun who had alleged rape against Bishop Father Franco Mulakkal reported ANI. The local police have been directed to register survivor’ statement.

After shaming and maligning the 44-year-old nun who accused Jalandhar diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her multiple times, Missionaries of Jesus went one step ahead and released the picture of the nun along with a statement to the media on Friday, 14 September.

Attaching a photo of the survivor sitting with Bishop Franco Mulakkal at a private function on 23 May 2015, the congregation conveniently washed its hands off the responsibility of the picture becoming public.