Malvani Mutton Curry- A Simple Delicious Curry For Sunday Lunch

Malvani Mutton Curry Recipe is a robust mutton curry, where the mutton requires no marination. With a simple base of onion-tomato flavoured with earthy ginger-garlic, what gives it, its real flavour the homemade malvani masala.

Malvani Mutton Curry

Ingredients

300 grams Mutton, on the bone, washed and cleaned

Salt, to taste

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1/3 cup Water

4 tablespoons Malvani masala

2 tablespoons Cooking oil

2 Onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Ginger, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Garlic, finely chopped

1 Tomato, finely chopped

How to make

To begin making the Malvani Mutton Curry Recipe, either use store bought Malvani Masala or make the fresh Malvani masala.

In a pressure cooker, combine the mutton along with water, salt and turmeric powder. Pressure cook for 2 whistles.

Turn off the flame, and allow the pressure to release naturally.

In a kadai, heat oil on medium flame, add in the ginger, garlic and saute for about a minute.

Next, add the onions and fry till it turns into a deep brown colour.

Add the malvani masala, chopped tomatoes and give it a good mix. Cook until the tomatoes are mushy.

Turn off the flame and allow them to cool. Transfer into a mixed grind into a coarse paste adding very little water.

Transfer this coarsely ground onion-tomato base into the pressure cooker along with the pre-cooked mutton.

Mix the Malvani Mutton Curry well and pressure cook for another 2 whistles.

Turn off the flame, and allow the pressure to release naturally. Once released, open the cooker and give the Malvani Mutton Curry a stir. Adjust the salt and spices according to taste.

Transfer the Malvani Mutton Curry to a serving bowl and serve hot.

Serve Malvani Mutton Curry piping hot along with some rice, fish & pickles for a complete Sunday afternoon lunch.

Malvani Masala Powder

Ingredients

6 Dry red chillies

2 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Seeds

1 tablespoon Whole Black Peppercorns

1 tablespoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)

1 tablespoon Cumin (Jeera) seeds

2 tablespoon Poppy Seeds

5 Mace (Javitri)

5 Cloves (Laung)

3 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

2 Star anise

3 Stone flower, (Optional)

1 tablespoon Nutmeg powder

2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 teaspoon Asafoetida (hing)

How to make