Malvani Mutton Curry- A Simple Delicious Curry For Sunday Lunch

Malvani Mutton Curry Recipe is a robust mutton curry, where the mutton requires no marination. With a simple base of onion-tomato flavoured with earthy ginger-garlic, what gives it, its real flavour the homemade malvani masala.
Malvani Mutton Curry
Ingredients
- 300 grams Mutton, on the bone, washed and cleaned
- Salt, to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1/3 cup Water
- 4 tablespoons Malvani masala
- 2 tablespoons Cooking oil
- 2 Onions, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon Ginger, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon Garlic, finely chopped
- 1 Tomato, finely chopped
How to make
- To begin making the Malvani Mutton Curry Recipe, either use store bought Malvani Masala or make the fresh Malvani masala.
- In a pressure cooker, combine the mutton along with water, salt and turmeric powder. Pressure cook for 2 whistles.
- Turn off the flame, and allow the pressure to release naturally.
- In a kadai, heat oil on medium flame, add in the ginger, garlic and saute for about a minute.
- Next, add the onions and fry till it turns into a deep brown colour.
- Add the malvani masala, chopped tomatoes and give it a good mix. Cook until the tomatoes are mushy.
- Turn off the flame and allow them to cool. Transfer into a mixed grind into a coarse paste adding very little water.
- Transfer this coarsely ground onion-tomato base into the pressure cooker along with the pre-cooked mutton.
- Mix the Malvani Mutton Curry well and pressure cook for another 2 whistles.
- Turn off the flame, and allow the pressure to release naturally. Once released, open the cooker and give the Malvani Mutton Curry a stir. Adjust the salt and spices according to taste.
- Transfer the Malvani Mutton Curry to a serving bowl and serve hot.
- Serve Malvani Mutton Curry piping hot along with some rice, fish & pickles for a complete Sunday afternoon lunch.
Malvani Masala Powder
Ingredients
- 6 Dry red chillies
- 2 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Seeds
- 1 tablespoon Whole Black Peppercorns
- 1 tablespoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)
- 1 tablespoon Cumin (Jeera) seeds
- 2 tablespoon Poppy Seeds
- 5 Mace (Javitri)
- 5 Cloves (Laung)
- 3 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
- 2 Star anise
- 3 Stone flower, (Optional)
- 1 tablespoon Nutmeg powder
- 2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1 teaspoon Asafoetida (hing)
How to make
- To begin preparing the Malvani Masala Recipe, heat a saucepan, roast the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, peppercorns, poppy seeds first for about 2 minutes.
- Add the dry red chillies, star anise, mace, cloves, stone flower, nutmeg powder, turmeric, and hing and roast them for about 3 more minutes.
- Cool them down and grind it into a coarse powder and store it in a mason jar for later use.
