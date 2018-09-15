Health & FitnessRecipeLife StyleFood

Malvani Mutton Curry- A Simple Delicious Curry For Sunday Lunch

Sep 15, 2018, 10:52 am IST
1 minute read
Malvani Mutton Curry Recipe is a robust mutton curry, where the mutton requires no marination. With a simple base of onion-tomato flavoured with earthy ginger-garlic, what gives it, its real flavour the homemade malvani masala.

Ingredients

  • 300 grams Mutton, on the bone, washed and cleaned
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
  • 1/3 cup Water
  • 4 tablespoons Malvani masala
  • 2 tablespoons Cooking oil
  • 2 Onions, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Ginger, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 Tomato, finely chopped

How to make

  • To begin making the Malvani Mutton Curry Recipe, either use store bought Malvani Masala or make the fresh Malvani masala.
  • In a pressure cooker, combine the mutton along with water, salt and turmeric powder. Pressure cook for 2 whistles.
  • Turn off the flame, and allow the pressure to release naturally.
  • In a kadai, heat oil on medium flame, add in the ginger, garlic and saute for about a minute.
  • Next, add the onions and fry till it turns into a deep brown colour.
  • Add the malvani masala, chopped tomatoes and give it a good mix. Cook until the tomatoes are mushy.
  • Turn off the flame and allow them to cool. Transfer into a mixed grind into a coarse paste adding very little water.
  • Transfer this coarsely ground onion-tomato base into the pressure cooker along with the pre-cooked mutton.
  • Mix the Malvani Mutton Curry well and pressure cook for another 2 whistles.
  • Turn off the flame, and allow the pressure to release naturally. Once released, open the cooker and give the Malvani Mutton Curry a stir. Adjust the salt and spices according to taste.
  • Transfer the Malvani Mutton Curry to a serving bowl and serve hot.
  • Serve Malvani Mutton Curry piping hot along with some rice, fish & pickles for a complete Sunday afternoon lunch.

Malvani Masala Powder

Ingredients

  • 6 Dry red chillies
  • 2 tablespoon Coriander (Dhania) Seeds
  • 1 tablespoon Whole Black Peppercorns
  • 1 tablespoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)
  • 1 tablespoon Cumin (Jeera) seeds
  • 2 tablespoon Poppy Seeds
  • 5 Mace (Javitri)
  • 5 Cloves (Laung)
  • 3 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)
  • 2 Star anise
  • 3 Stone flower, (Optional)
  • 1 tablespoon Nutmeg powder
  • 2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
  • 1 teaspoon Asafoetida (hing)

How to make

  • To begin preparing the Malvani Masala Recipe, heat a saucepan, roast the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, peppercorns, poppy seeds first for about 2 minutes.
  • Add the dry red chillies, star anise, mace, cloves, stone flower, nutmeg powder, turmeric, and hing and roast them for about 3 more minutes.
  • Cool them down and grind it into a coarse powder and store it in a mason jar for later use.

